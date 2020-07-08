Vijay Deverakonda can't get enough of printed shirts: 5 Times he experimented with floral and Aztec prints

From pulling off the pink suit at the red carpet to wearing a beanie cap with a formal look at the promotions of his films, Vijay Deverakonda has always proved why he is the fashion world's current obsession.

While Tollywood film industry's heartthrob Vijay Deverakondais is winning hearts of the audience with his roles in films like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade among others, he is equally known for his unmatchable and unmissable aura. He is one of those actors from the industry who can carry any quirky look with confidence and perfection. From pulling off the pink suit at the red carpet to wearing a beanie cap with a formal look at the promotions of his films, VD has always proved why he is the fashion world's current obsession. He wears the most fancy and quirky outfits and manages to turn heads every time with his sartorial picks.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Deverakonda's stylist Shravya Varma spilled the beans on creating stand out look for the actor. The young stylist revealed, "I definitely do a lot of research in bringing things to him that is not very common or easily spotted on other actors here. For example, if he is attending a red carpet and he has to wear a suit then I make sure that the suit is something that will definitely stand out and not blend. Be it in colour or pattern or anything but there has to be one striking element on it. Like I had “rowdy” written on one of his red carpet suits in 2017."

Here's a look at 5 Times Vijay Deverakonda killed it with his swag, confidence in these printed shirts:

1. This is one of our favourite outfits of him and VD looks effortlessly stylish. The Arjun Reddy star paired this quirky floral print shirt with white denim and he looks dashing as ever! There is no denying he has got that strong persona and style. Don't you agree?

2. Just look at him! We can't move our eyes off Vijay Deverakonda and most importantly, he looks every bit of charming in this outfit. For the promotions of Mahanati, the actor picked this printed pink patterned shirt by Raamz paired with formal pants and shoes.

3. Vijay Deverakonda's style has taken more on an artistic edge and well, the colour and print come into play even in his best semi-formal looks. The dashing actor proves that he likes keeping his looks fun and not funny!

4. Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a huge fan base across the country with girls swooning over his style and in the last few years, he has become more experimental and is being himself when it comes to fashion.

5. In one of his latest looks, Vijay is seen looking like his dapper self in a printed shirt paired with knee-length shorts. During one of the interviews, VD revealed that his mood defines his style and that he doesn't care about what others think about his looks.

Credits :Instagram

