Vijay Deverakonda can't stop smiling as he gets an award from with Telangana Chief Minister; View Pic

Vijay Deverakonda, who is best known for his roles in movies such as Arjun Reddy, Mahanati, Geetha Govindam and NOTA among others was recently honoured with an award for his contribution to the cinema. He took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself as he received the award from honourable Chief Minister of Telangana, K. Chandrashekar Rao. In the picture, Vijay looked dapper and smiled ear to ear as he posed. He wrote a long note as well alongside the photo.

He wrote, "Honoured. To share the stage with our honourable Chief Minister. To be called one of the Nava Nakshatralu - you should see the other 8 incredible people!v3 and a half years ago, a nobody, I made my debut with Pellichoopulu. The possibilities are endless. What else is possible? We'll see this next year 'TV9 Telugu Nava Nakshatra Sanmanam'."Aside from him, Tollywood actress Samantha Akkineni was also bestowed with the same honour. She too shared a picture of herself from the event.

Speaking of the actor, he was last seen in Dear Comrade opposite Rashmika Mandanna. He is now gearing up for two releases i.e. Puri Jagannadh's Fighter and World Famous Lover. As per several reports, the actor will also be seen in starrer Thalaivi as Sobhan Babu. We recently reported that Vijay Deverakonda is teaming up with Shiva Nirvana for his next and will be bankrolled by producer Dil Raju.

