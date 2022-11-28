Vijay Deverakonda celebrates his bodyguard's birthday; Fans say 'rowdy boy is super sweet'

Vijay Deverakonda made his bodyguard cut a cake as he wished him a happy birthday. Pictures from the birthday celebration have surfaced on social media and fans can’t stop raving about Vijay’s sweet gesture. The actor along with his mother stood as the bodyguard cut the cake. Vijay Deverakonda had a big smile on his face while he shared the hearty moment with him.

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most down-to-earth celebrities and there's no denying it. Today, he proved it again with his kind act toward his bodyguard. The actor celebrated the birthday of his bodyguard at his Vanity Van. Netizens are hailing the Liger actor for this gesture.

Fans are praising Vijay for his gesture and many called him a sweetheart, a man with a pure soul, and more.

Vijay Deverakonda part of Prabhas' Salaar?

Vijay Deverakonda took the internet by fire this morning as a pic of him surfaced on social media. And it was reported that the pic is from Prabhas' Salaar sets. But a few reports also claimed that the pic was from an ad shoot. So nothing is confirmed.

Upcoming projects

Vijay Deverakonda will be a part of the romantic comedy Kushi, which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead. The much-anticipated project marks their second collaboration after the 2018 blockbuster Mahanati. The shooting for the film is currently underway. Initially reported to be getting a theatrical release by December this year, the venture has now been postponed to next year.

Helmed by filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, the movie reportedly revolves around an unconventional love story. Aside from Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha, Kushi will also see Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, and Rahul Ramakrishna in key roles, along with the rest.

Furthermore, he will once again be joining forces with Liger director Puri Jagannadh for the forthcoming action entertainer, Jana Gana Mana. However, post-Liger's debacle, rumours were rife that the film got shelved but no word has been made by makers about this yet.

