Vijay Deverakonda channels his inner royalty as he makes regal entry to marry Rashmika Mandanna; See PIC

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna officially tied the knot on February 26, 2026. As the duo began a new chapter in their lives, they shared official posts on social media, introducing themselves to the world as husband and wife.

In a series of pictures shared by Rashmika, one shot featured Vijay entering the wedding venue on horseback, looking absolutely majestic in his traditional attire.

VIROSH Picture: Vijay Deverakonda gets on horseback to tie the knot with Rashmika Mandanna

Taking to her social media handle, Rashmika Mandanna shared several images from her wedding. In one of the pictures, Vijay was seen riding a horse as he made his way into the venue, appearing like a king ready to wed his queen.

The black-and-white photograph was slightly blurred due to movement, but the majestic aesthetic and grandeur made his traditional look all the more striking.

Vijay was spotted in an attire crafted by popular designer Anamika Khanna. Rooted in the textile legacy of Hyderabad, Vijay’s ensemble draws from the strength of the Vanasingaram weave. An ivory dhoti silhouette is paired with a striking vermillion angavastram, intricately embroidered with forest and temple-inspired motifs; symbols of power, lineage, and sacred architecture. Structured yet fluid, the look is bold, grounded, and timeless.

Here’s the picture:

Sharing the pictures, Rashmika became emotional and wrote a heartfelt note introducing Vijay as her husband. She described him as the man who taught her the meaning of true love and peace, encouraged her to dream big, and constantly reassured her of her potential.

She added that he never stopped her from being herself, supported her love for dancing, and showed her the joy of traveling with friends, saying she could even write a book about him.

Rashmika expressed that she had become the woman she had always dreamed of being because of Vijay and felt truly blessed. She further mentioned that although she often found herself short of words to describe her feelings, everything in her life, her achievements, struggles, happiness, and sadness, now made more sense because he was by her side, witnessing and being a significant part of it. The actress concluded by saying she was extremely excited to become his wife and to be called his wife.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna entered wedlock on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur. As per our source, the duo married at 8 AM in a traditional Telugu ceremony, honoring the groom’s customs and beliefs.

In the evening, the couple is also set to conduct another ceremony in the Kodava style, honoring the bride’s family roots.

Following the wedding, the duo is expected to host a reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026, where more of their industry friends are expected to attend.

