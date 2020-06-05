Vijay Deverakonda chilling at home & enjoying his quarantine break is literally all of us during lockdown

Vijay Deverakonda's fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his next movie co-starring Ananya Panday. In the midst of all this, a picture of the actor wins over the internet. Check it out.

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda does not need any introduction. The handsome hunk has been able to carve a niche for himself in the South film industry within a very short period. He has acted in some amazing movies till date but the kind of fame he achieved post his stint in Arjun Reddy is worth praise. The actor who was last seen in World Famous Lover is currently enjoying his quarantine break with the rest of the family members.

In the midst of all this, we have come across a picture of Vijay on social media which is worth a glimpse for all his fans. The actor sits back and relaxes while being clad in a yellow and black t-shirt teamed up with a pair of camouflage pants as seen in the picture. To add to this, he is seen wearing a pair of cool blue shades that perfectly match his mood as well as the outfit! Well, the way in which the actor is relaxing and chilling at home is literally all of us during the lockdown.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda’s picture below:

On the work front, as it has been already mentioned above, Vijay’s last project was World Famous Lover. He will now feature in a pan Indian movie that has been tentatively titled Fighter. Interestingly, he has been roped in opposite Ananya Panday in the project which has been helmed by Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh. Just a few days before the lockdown, Ananya and Vijay were shooting for the movie in Mumbai.

