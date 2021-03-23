Vijay Deverakonda chills with Sara Ali Khan,, Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh and others in Mumbai; SEE PIC

Vijay Deverakonda who is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Liger was recently seen partying with Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan and others.

Bollywood has picked up on the trend of purchasing the rights of successful South films for remakes. In the upcoming months, we will see a lot of South films also releasing in Hindi dubbed languages and vice-versa. But it's so amazing to see that celebs from both the industry are seen sharing the same bond in the real life. Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda, of late, is seen chilling with and the gang in Mumbai. The Arjun Reddy star who is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Liger was recently seen partying with Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan and others.

The actor even clicked a selfie also featuring his Liger director Puri Jagannadh and co-producer Charmee Kaur. Vijay has been travelling a lot between Mumbai and Hyderabad for the film's shoot and is also seen bonding with Bollywood celebs at parties. Liger is an upcoming sports action film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh and jointly produced by Karan Johar, under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects respectively. The film stars Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Meanwhile, check out VD's latest group selfie with Sara Ali Khan and others:

Liger marks Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut while Ananya marks her debut in the South film industry. Liger will hit the theatres worldwide on 9th September 2021. The upcoming Pan-India film also features Ramya Krishna, , Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu in pivotal roles.

