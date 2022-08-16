Vijay Deverakonda claps back at trolls, says 'Before aunties & uncles used to troll and now social media'

Vijay Deverakonda is all over the news as his much talked, anticipated and awaited film Liger is just a few days away from its release. The actor is rigorously promoting the film with his co-star Ananya Panday in various cities and grabbing eyeballs for all the right reasons. As a part of promotions, he recently interacted with the press in Hyderabad and caught audiences' attention with his quirky answers.

Vijay Deverakonda gave a savage response when a reporter asked him about social media trolls. In his style and aura, he replied, "it's common, it's an everyday thing. Even before I became an actor, aunties, and uncles used to troll about results, college, job, etc and now it's social media trolling. Be it anything, trolling is always there."

Watch Vijay Deverakonda's repsonse on trolls here:

The actor also reacted to rumours of Liger being a remake or comparsion to director Puri Jagannadh's film Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi. He added, "It's nothing to Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi and it's not related to it too. In Liger, we are doing MMA, which is very much from boxing and the entire drama. The son and mother bond and the sentiment is very important in Liger and other than that there is no similarity with Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi. I'm a fan of that movie and I really liked it, it's my favourite. Also, I'm not somebody who will do remakes, so Liger is not related to Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi. When you watch the movie you will understand."

Watch Vijay Deverakonda's reaction on Liger comparison to Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi

Apart from VD as an MMA fighter with a speech defect and Ananya Panday as his love interest, this action entertainer further star Ronit Roy as his coach and Ramya Krishna as his mother, along with Legendary boxer Mike Tyson in an extended cameo. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and co-produced by Dharma Productions.

Also Read: Did you know Vijay Deverakonda REJECTED Karan Johar's Bollywood film offer after Arjun Reddy?