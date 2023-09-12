Vijay Deverakonda clicked sporting a casual outfit at Hyderabad airport; WATCH

Vijay Deverakonda has been riding high, after his latest film Kushi released on September 1st. The film, helmed by Shiva Nirvana, also features Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead, and explores the sizzling chemistry between the two characters. The film has been a box office success, receiving both commercial and critical acclaim.

In the latest update, the Arjun Reddy actor was seen at the Hyderabad airport flaunting a casual look. He was seen wearing an olive green shirt, black pants and flip flops. In the video that surfaced, Vijay Deverakonda can be seen walking out of the airport, and into a car.

After the success of his latest film, the Geetha Govindam actor had pledged to donate 1 crore rupees to a hundred families. Additionally, there have been rumors related to the actor being in a secret relationship.

Now, it is still unknown who the woman is, but rumors have surfaced suggesting that the actor is in a live-in relationship with the Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna. In fact, just last week, the two actors put up separate pictures, which seemed to have the same backdrop. Fans suggest that the pictures were taken at Vijay Deverakonda’s terrace garden.

Furthermore, last month, during the promotions of his film Kushi, the actor had also mentioned that he was slowly opening up to the idea of marriage.

