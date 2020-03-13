Vijay Deverakonda to collaborate with Palasa 1978 director Karuna Kumar for a film?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

If news reports are to be believed then, producer Allu Aravind of Geetha Arts has requested the director to narrate a script to the World Famous Lover star.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda will be collaborating with Palasa 1978 director Karuna Kumar for a film. If news reports are to be believed then, producer Allu Aravind of Geetha Arts has requested the director to narrate a script to the World Famous Lover star. The south actor Vijay Deverakonda who will be featuring in the upcoming film Fighter has reportedly heard the script and has asked for a few changes in the film's script. The well-known south producer Allu Aravind had previously worked with the Fighter star Vijay Deverakonda for the films like Taxiwala and Geetha Govindam.

The producer is looking forward to making a blockbuster hit with the Dear Comrade actor. There is no official announcement from the producer or the lead actor. But, the makes are expected to make an official announcement about a film that will star Vijay Deverakonda in the lead and will have Karuna Kumar as the director. The film Palasa 1978 has caught the attention of the film audiences who gave the film a thundering response.

The film critics also gave the film, Palasa 1978 a thumbs up. The fans and followers of the south star Vijay Deverakonda are eagerly waiting for an update on the film which will be helmed by Karuna Kumar. The Taxiwala actor is currently busy working on the highly anticipated film from the south film industry, Fighter. This film is helmed by iSmart Shankar's director Puri Jagannadh.

