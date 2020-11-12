Vijay Deverakonda CONFIRMS he's single and loves being a rebel on Samantha Akkineni's chat show

Samantha will be hosting a celebrity talk show, titled Sam Jam and the first guest will be none other than Vijay Deverakonda.

After hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 4's Dussehra special episode, Samantha Akkineni is all set to surprise the audience yet again as a host for an upcoming chat show. Samantha will be hosting a celebrity talk show, titled Sam Jam and the first guest will be none other than Vijay Deverakonda. Sam took to social media and shared a promo of the first episode that sees VD as a guest. During one of the fun segments, the Arjun Reddy star confirmed being rebel and single. He said I'm yet not married," as he breaks the glass that read "I'm single."

The first episode of the show will go on air during Diwali, November 13. A lot of other celebrities are expected to grace the chat show that is being hosted by Samantha Akkineni. Tamannaah Bhatia, Naga Chaitanya, Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun might appear as Samantha’s guests in the coming episodes. Meanwhile, in the latest promo video, Sam looks gorgeous in a red pantsuit while Vijay Deverakonda can be seen sporting grey trousers, white tee and a jacket, with a pair of white sneakers.

CLICK ON THE LINK TO WATCH PROMO

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen in Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, will be seen opposite Bollywood actress Ananya Panday in their upcoming film titled, Fighter.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×