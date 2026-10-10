Vijay Deverakonda confirms his films won’t see hike in tickets: ‘Only exception would be if I work with SS Rajamouli sir’

Vijay Deverakonda is set to headline the period action drama Ranabaali, co-starring his wife, Rashmika Mandanna. Ahead of the film’s release on October 16, 2026, the actor has confirmed that his films will no longer have ticket price hikes, as long as the decision remains within his control.

Vijay Deverakonda confirms to no longer hike ticket rates for his film

During a recent pre-release event for Ranabaali, Vijay Deverakonda announced that he would no longer support ticket price hikes for his films. The actor said, “There won't be any ticket hikes for my films from now on, as long as it's within my control. The only exception would be if I work with SS Rajamouli garu.”

The actor also addressed the portrayal of violence in films, clarifying that the makers had deliberately toned down the violent sequences in Ranabaali. He said, “We indeed toned down the violence in the film when compared to the actual atrocities. Our intention is not to glorify violence but to show the reality. I would request that people not compare our film with a few recent films that glorified violence.”

More about Ranbaali

Set in 19th-century South India, Ranabaali follows a fearless warrior who rises against colonial oppression after witnessing his people suffer from hunger and exploitation. Alongside his wife, Jayamma, Ranabaali leads a fierce resistance against the ruthless British commissioner Sir Theodore Hector. Through raids on colonial grain supplies and guerrilla attacks, the warrior fights to protect his community.

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna , the film features The Mummy actor Arnold Vosloo as the principal antagonist.

Vijay Deverakonda’s work front

Vijay Deverakonda will also headline Rowdy Janardhana, an action drama directed by Ravi Kiran Kola and co-starring Keerthy Suresh. The film was initially scheduled for a theatrical release in December 2026, although an updated release plan is yet to be announced.

The actor has also announced a project with Hi Nanna director Shouryuv. Tentatively titled VDxShouryuv, the film is described as a romantic action drama, with Hesham Abdul Wahab composing the songs and background score.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth praises ‘fantastic’ team of Dorothy after watching the film: ‘I was searching for this Karthik Subbaraj’