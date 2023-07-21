Vijay Deverakonda congratulates ‘favorites’ Prabhas, Deepika Padukone after Kalki 2898 AD’s Comic-Con debut

Project K, now titled Kalki 2898 AD, made history as the first-ever Indian film to debut at Comic-Con. This was truly a history-making moment as far as Indian cinema is concerned. Not just the film’s famous team, but this was a great moment for the industry as a whole.

Now that the film has officially debuted at San Diego Comic-Con, many are taking to their social media handles to congratulate Nag Ashwin and his team. Vijay Deverakonda was one of those who wished the team well on this big achievement.

Vijay Deverakonda congratulates his favorites Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Nag Ashwin

Vijay Deverakonda, in his tweet, gave a shout-out to the team of Kalki 2898 AD. He expressed his excitement about the film, and from his words, it is evident that the actor cannot wait for the movie to release. He tweeted, "Soooo exxxxcitedd Release soooon! So many favourites in one film #Prabhas anna x @deepikapadukone x @nagashwin7 #Kalki2898AD"

In his tweet, Vijay also mentioned that many of his favorites are a part of the film. He particularly mentioned Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Nag Ashwin in his tweet. Obviously, the actor will root for Nag Ashwin, as the duo has previously worked with each other.

Just like Vijay, many cannot contain their excitement regarding Kalki 2898 AD’s debut at Comic-Con. After cheering for Hollywood actors at Comic-Con for all these years, it was great to see one of our own films there.

Most of the film’s cast and crew were present at the event, including Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Aswani Dutt, and Nag Ashwin. Amitabh Bachchan joined them via Zoom. Prabhas’ Baahubali co-actor, Rana Daggubati, was the unofficial presenter of the panel.

Deepika Padukone preferred to skip Comic-Con in solidarity with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA protests. Speaking of the glimpse of Project K that was released, it looked intense and inventive. Even though the film’s team received a lot of flack for the first poster, they certainly redeemed themselves with the first glimpse.

Contrary to the first-look posters of both Deepika and Prabhas, the first glimpse has been receiving an overwhelming response all over.

