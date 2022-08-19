Vijay Deverakonda on controversy of putting feet on table at a press meet: When a person grows, they'll target

Vijay Deverakonda is known as an actor for his carefree and unique personality. The actor, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Liger, landed in controversy. The actor put his feet up while talking to the journalist at a press meet in Hyderabad. Although the back story of why he sat is like that is reasonable, certain media sections have trolled the actor and said he has attitude problem.

Last week, at a press meet in Hyderabad, a journalist told Vijay that he was able to converse with him freely during the release of Taxiwala and not now. To which, Vijay made an attempt to comfort him and asked him to put his feet up to talk to him in a relaxed manner. He then put his feet up and said, 'Let's talk freely." This left everyone laughing. However, this incident has created rumours that Vijay Deverakonda has an attitude problem. So, the actor took to Twitter and reacted to the controversy.

He wrote, "Anybody trying to grow in their field. Will Always have a Target on their back - But we fightback :) And when you are honest, yourself and want the best for everyone - The love of people and God will protect you."

Talking about Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will play an MMA artist with a stammering issue in his next, and Ananya Panday will play his love interest. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will also essay key roles in the film, along with Mike Tyson in a special role. Liger is a pan-India film and will hit theaters on August 25.

Also Read: Liger in Kochi: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday treat their tastebuds with special Sadya; PIC