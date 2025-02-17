Vijay Deverakonda credits his recent Kumbh Mela visit as ‘journey to connect’ unveiling moments from trip: See PICS

Vijay Deverakonda was recently seen traveling to Kumbh Mela, where he took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj with his mother. Sharing the moments from his visit on his social media, the actor described it as a “journey to connect.”

He wrote, “The 2025 Kumbhmela - A journey to connect, pay respect to our epic origins and roots. Making memories with my Indian boys. Saying prayers with mummy, dearest. A trip to Kasi with this darling gang.”

See the official post here:

From the series of images shared by the actor, we could see him taking a moment of spirituality by indulging in the festivities alongside his mother and friends.

Moving ahead, Vijay Deverakonda had undoubtedly stormed the internet recently after the teaser of his upcoming movie Kingdom was released. The film’s title teaser was unveiled in three different languages, including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

As the teaser was dropped in multiple languages, stars like Jr NTR, Suriya, and Ranbir Kapoor came together to provide the voice-over narration in each language, respectively.

The upcoming movie directed by Jersey fame Gowtham Tinnanuri is a high-octane action flick that is expected to be released in two parts. The story, which is set in a war backdrop, describes the rise of a savior who protects his people from all that could harm them.

While the rest of the cast isn’t revealed, the movie is being musically composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Moreover, as per an early interview by the movie’s producer, Naga Vamsi, the film will have two different timelines and plots in each installment.

Coming to Vijay Deverakonda’s work front, the actor was last seen playing the lead role in the film, The Family Star. The movie directed by Parasuram featured Vijay as a middle-class man who strives to make ends meet in his family.

Furthermore, the actor was also seen playing a cameo role in 2024 with the movie Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and many more in key roles.