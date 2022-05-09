Vijay Deverakonda cuts cake with Samantha on sets; Puri Jagannadh calls him 'country pride' in birthday note

Vijay Deverakonda, the heartthrob of South, is celebrating his birthday today and wishes have been pouring in since midnight. The actor, who is currently in Kashmir, shooting for his upcoming romantic film Shiva Nirvana's directorial, VD11 with Samantha, has celebrated his birthday on sets. The makers shared a few pics of the actor's birthday celebrations on sets and they are going viral.

Vijay Deverakonda cut the cake on sets and also posed for pics with Samantha, Shiva Nirvana and the team in Kashmir. Meanwhile, The shoot of the film has been going on since 10 days and even Samantha celebrated her birthday in Kashmir with VD11 team. In fact, Vijay Deverakonda pulled a birthday prank on Samantha as well on the sets.





On the occasion of Rowdy star's birthday, Liger director Puri Jagannadh took to Twitter and penned a heartwarming note to wish the actor. He wrote, "I saw the fire in your heart. I saw the fine actor inside you. I know what’s running in your mind. Your hunger, your madness, your commitment, your humbleness all these will take you to the places. One day you will become the country’s pride. I call you now THE VIJAY DEVERAKONDA. Happy Birthday."

The Liger team is all set to unveil a teaser or a glimpse of Vijay Deverakonda today at 4:05 PM. The film features Ananya Panday as the female lead and also has Mike Tyson in a cameo role. The Pan India Movie is ready to bring the best of for the audience in theatres worldwide on 25th August 2022.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda Birthday: 5 times Liger actor proved he is a no-nonsense person