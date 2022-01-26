Vijay Deverakonda dedicates a beautiful song to all mothers from Sharwanand's Oke Oka Jeevitham

Oke Oka Jeevitham is a much-awaited fiction drama film featuring Sharwanand, Ritu Varma in the lead role. Directed by Shree Karthick, the film also stars Amala Akkineni in the role of Sharwanand's mother. While we wait to know what's in the store for moviegoers, Vijay Deverakonda has released a beautiful song from the film and it is an ode to motherhood.

Titled Amma, the song is sung by Sid Sriram and it sounds magical. This turns out to be special as well because it is one of Late Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry's last songs. Sharing this beautiful song on Twitter, VD wrote, "Dedicating this beautiful song to all our Mothers White heart nothing in the world like them. Love the lyrical video and this team.. Sending all my love to Team #OkeOkaJeevitham.. This movie will be special!."

Akhil Akkineni too shared the song on Twitter and replying to it, Amala wrote, "Thank you! I love you dear son. And through this film I got another son, Sharwanand."

Take a look below:

Sharwanand’s milestone 30th film Oke Oka Jeevitham is directed by debutant Shree Karthick and produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under Dream Warrior Pictures. The film is gearing up for its theatrical release.

Tharun Bhascker has penned dialogues for the film billed to be a family drama with sci-fi elements. OOJ also has Vennela Kishore, Priyadarshi, Nassar and others in supporting roles.

