Vijay Deverakonda does neutral dressing right and sports his signature beanie in a happy yellow shade

Vijay Deverakonda makes sure to challenge his own fashion game and his latest look from a promotional event is proof.

From wearing a shirt with lungi to sporting an all-purple suit, Vijay Deverakonda's fashion choices have always been the talk of the town. He is among a few actors down South who can carry any outfit with confidence. Every time when he steps out, the Arjun Reddy star turns enough heads with his quirky style statement. Vijay Deverakonda makes sure to challenge his own fashion game and his latest look from a promotional event is proof.

For the teaser launch of Sundeep Kishan starrer Gully Rowdy, Vijay Deverakonda opted for yet another interesting yet comfy outfit. The Dear Comrade star did neutral dressing right and sported his signature beanie in a happy yellow shade. He paired his outfit with a pair of white chappals and looked his comfy best. Right from making his way to the venue for the launch event, VD managed to grab all the eyeballs over his summer-friendly look.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda's photos below:

On the work front, the VD will soon become a Pan-India star with Puri Jagannadh's film, Liger. The Hindi version of the film is being backed by 's Dharma Productions. Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday who makes her Telugu debut with Liger will be seen sharing the screen space with Vijay Deverakonda for the first time.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

