Vijay Deverakonda doesn't want to work with big stars Vijay, Ajith, Rajinikanth; Here's Why

The dashing star, Vijay Deverakonda who rose to fame with his film Pelli Choopulu, recently spoke about why he doesn't want to work with biggies Vijay, Ajith and Rajinikanth.

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most sought after actors in the Tollywood film industry. The Arjun Reddy actor is considered to be a big star from the younger lot. Last seen in Dear Comrade, Vijay Deverakonda has geared up for his two upcoming films, World Famous Lover and Fighter. The dashing star, who rose to fame with his film Pelli Choopulu, recently spoke about how he doesn't want to work with biggies Vijay, Ajith and Rajinikanth. At an event in Chennai, Deverakonda spoke about why doesn't wish to share screen space with superstar Rajinikanth and other big stars. On the other hand, he also revealed his dream to work with Suriya, Dhanush, Karth.

At an awards event in Chennai, Vijay Deverakonda was asked to name the actors he would like to work with from Kollywood industry. To this, he replied, "I would like to work with Surya Anna, Karthi...Dhanush is someone who I watched a lot of his films." Further explaining why he doesn't want to work with big stars, Vijay Deverakonda said, "See, if I act with Ilayathalapathy or Thala, the entire movie will be about them. You will have to do small roles if you work with Rajinikanth sir which I don't enjoy. Otherwise, I would like to work with any of them."



View this post on Instagram You have no idea what's in store. A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda) on Dec 9, 2019 at 5:33am PST

Also Read: PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda spotted in casual look with brother Anand Deverakonda at Hyderabad airport

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda has geared up for the shooting of his two upcoming films, World Famous Lover and Fighter with director Puri Jagannadh. In WFL, the actor will be sharing the screen space with four actresses- Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite.

Credits :IB Times

Read More