Vijay Deverakonda doles out tips to beat the summer heat with his new outfit, spotted post shoot in Hyderabad

Vijay Deverakonda gives cues on how to ace summer style in his latest papped pics. It is always a visual treat for his fans when he gets clicked and today happens to be one such day as the actor was clicked by the shutterbugs in a stylish look. He was spotted by shutterbugs as he was exiting a studio post-shoot in Hyderabad.

In the pics, Vijay can be seen looking charming as ever in a basic yet stylish look. He wore a basic white tee and pink pants with a yellow hat on his head. His smile, trimmed beard and short hair has managed to make him look super cute and handsome. We surely can't get enough of Vijay's new look.

Vijay Deverakonda got all decked up in this stylish look for an advertisement shoot. Check out his pics here:

On the work front, the Dear Comrade actor will be seen in the much-awaited sports drama, Liger. The film will feature Vijay Deverakonda in the role of a boxer and also marks his debut in Bollywood. Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger also has Ananya Panday as the female lead, whereas Mike Tyson is seen in a special cameo role. Liger is scheduled to release on 25 August.

