Vijay Deverakonda donates Rs 10 Lakh to CM relief fund of Telangana to help people affected by heavy rains

After Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda donates Rs 10 Lakh to CM relief fund to help people who have suffered due to heavy rains in Hyderabad.

After Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda has come forward to contribute his bit to CMRF after Hyderabad suffered the brunt of the damage due to high rainfall. Many families have suffered and to help them, celebrities down South are coming together to contribute their bit. Vijay Deverakonda took to social media and shared that he has donated Rs 10 Lakhs to CM relief fund of Telangana to help people affected in heavy Hyderabad rains.

He wrote, "We came together for Kerala...We came together for Chennai.We came together for the Army..We came together in huge numbers for each other during Corona...This time our city and our people need a helping hand.. Its been a hard year on all of us, but those of us who are doing decently well, let's pool in some money to help those who are not - Let's do it one more time for our own.Today I am donating 10 Lakhs to the CMRF."

Mahesh Babu, as he donated Rs 1 crore to help the affected families, wrote, "The devastation caused by the unprecedented rainfall in Telangana is far worse than we ever imagined. Appreciate the efforts of the Telangana government and the Disaster Response Force for doing their best to help the affected families."

Nagarjuna Akkineni tweeted, "Heavy rains and floods have devastated the life of people in Hyderabad. Appreciate the efforts of Telangana Govt in releasing 550 crores for immediate relief. Standing by the cause, will contribute 50 lakhs to Telangana CM relief fund.#TelanganaCMO."

Check out tweets below:

Contributing 1 crore towards the CM relief fund of Telangana. I urge all of you to come forward and donate towards the cause. Let's stand by our people during these difficult times. @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 20, 2020

We came together for Kerala

We came together for Chennai

We came together for the Army

We came together in huge numbers for each other during Corona

This time our city and our people need a helping hand..#HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/pahnuNTXfi — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 20, 2020

Heavy rains and floods have devastated the life of people in Hyderabad. Appreciate the efforts of Telangana Govt in releasing 550 crores for immediate relief. Standing by the cause, will contribute 50 lakhs to Telangana CM relief fund.#TelanganaCMO — Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) October 20, 2020

Credits :Facebook

