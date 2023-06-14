Vijay Deverakonda dons new lean look for his next VD13 at launch event; Mrunal Thakur plays female lead

Vijay Deverakonda has teamed up with director Parasuram for his upcoming film, tentatively titled VD13. The film went on floors today with an official puja ceremony in Hyderabad. Mrunal Thakur, who made an impressive debut in Telugu with Sita Ramam, is on board as the female lead. The yet-to-be-titled film will begin shooting very soon.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a few photos from the official launch ceremony of VD13. The event was attended by the cast and crew of the film. In the photos, the Liger is seen in a new look, lean with a short hairstyle and a trimmed beard. He wore a green kurta with white pajamas for the puja ceremony. Mrunal Thakur looked stunning in a peach-coloured ethnic suit as well. This is her third Telugu film.

Producer Shyam Prasad Reddy was given the clap, while Govardhan Rao Deverakonda directed the first shot, and popular financier Satti Rangaiah switched on the camera. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and the shooting is going to start soon.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda's VD13 photos here:

About VD13

This untitled film marks their second collaboration. For the unversed, the actor and the director duo previously delivered blockbuster entertainer Geetha Govindam in 2018. The romantic comedy film starred Rashmika Mandanna opposite Vijay. The makers cleared the air saying that this wasn't a sequel to Geetha Govindam, but a fresh script.

Ever since the film was announced, it caught a major controversy. Producer Allu Aravind accused the director of taking a huge sum from him and also committing to do the sequel of the blockbuster film Geetha Govindam under his banner Geetha Arts. However, it was reported that as Dil Raju offered double the money to Parasuram, he agreed to do a movie with Vijay Deverakonda under Sri Venkateshwara Productions. For a mean point of time, it was also reported that Vijay and Parasuram's film got shelved.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen sharing screen space with Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the romantic entertainer, Kushi. Conceptualized and directed by Shiva Nirvana, Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the drama. The film is scheduled to release on September 1 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.



