Vijay Deverakonda dons Santa hat; Celebrates Christmas with Storm and interacts with kids in Hyderabad

Vijay Deverakonda virtually interacted with about 600 kids from about 7 homes in Hyderabad and distributed goodies to them.

Every year, Vijay Deverakonda has a tradition of becoming ‘DevaSanta’ on Christmas. This started during the promotion of his film Arjun Reddy. However, he has been continuing it for about 3 years by offering gifts and goodies to people in need. This year around, Vijay Deverakonda virtually interacted with about 600 from as many as 7 homes in and around Hyderabad. Post the interaction, Vijay shared goods with the kids and had a small celebration.

Talking about the same, Vijay Deverakonda said, "This Deverasanta, We went to 7 homes in and around Hyderabad - To surprise 600 little angels We sang with them, We danced with them, We laughed with them, I virtually hugged and blew them kisses Our Santas brought them Goodies and Rowdy clothes We loved making their day and giving them this memory We would love to spread this love and cheer to a 1000 more kids, so send us details with Deverasanta of any homes you would like us to send new clothes to and we shall. Merry Christmas and a Happy New year".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay recently announced his next film with director Sukumar. It is expected that the makers of the yet to be titled project will announce more details about the film in the upcoming days. He will be next seen in the action movie Fighter directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film’s shooting was wrapped up before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. Fighter stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady.

