Vijay Deverakonda drops a new photo in a rugged avatar but the comments on it are even more interesting

The fans of Vijay Deverakonda are always eager to know what the Liger actor posts on social media and recently, he took to his Instagram handle, and shared a sizzling picture. He looked all rugged as he posed against the sun, his shirt soaked in sweat. His post was accompanied by the caption, "Wattt laga denge." This new killer avatar of the star left his fans wondering is the new look is for his next film.
Netizens also showered the post with love. The comment section saw remarks like "How can this guy be this addictive?", "okay control your emotions hinaaaa", "The only face which neither gets old nor bored...!", "how can this guy be this addictive??", So hot......."
Vijay Deverakonda's professional commitments
On the work front, after Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the upcoming romantic drama Khushi, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. During an interview with News18, the Arjun Reddy actor revealed that the film has been pushed to next year, because of multiple reasons. He was quoted saying, “We have finished close to 60 percent of the shoot. We were originally hoping to release the film by December. But now it has been pushed to next year due to a bunch of reasons. We are eyeing February 2023 release as of now."
Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the venture will reportedly share an unconventional love story. The cast will also include Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, and Rahul Ramakrishna in pivotal roles, along with the rest. The team has already concluded the Kashmir schedule of Kushi.
Aside from this, Vijay Deverakonda has also signed up to play the lead in Liger director Puri Jagannadh's forthcoming action entertainer titled Jana Gana Mana.
