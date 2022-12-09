Vijay Deverakonda drops a new photo in a rugged avatar but the comments on it are even more interesting

The fans of Vijay Deverakonda are always eager to know what the Liger actor posts on social media and recently, he took to his Instagram handle, and shared a sizzling picture. He looked all rugged as he posed against the sun, his shirt soaked in sweat. His post was accompanied by the caption, "Wattt laga denge." This new killer avatar of the star left his fans wondering is the new look is for his next film.

Netizens also showered the post with love. The comment section saw remarks like "How can this guy be this addictive?", "okay control your emotions hinaaaa", "The only face which neither gets old nor bored...!", "how can this guy be this addictive??", So hot......."