Vijay Deverakonda drops pics from his luxurious US trip with parents and brother Anand but 4th snap from series is EVERYTHING

Vijay Deverakonda - the name needs no introduction. The superstar who is ruling the hearts of millions across the nation is the perfect example of a family guy. He never shies away from showcasing his love for his parents and younger brother Anand Deverakonda publically.

Vijay often posts adorable family pictures on his social media that serve nothing less than a visual delight for his fans and followers. On a similar note, the Family Star actor dropped some too-cute-to-miss pictures with his family from their US trip.

Vijay Deverakonda drops heartwarming pictures from his family vacation in US

Vijay Deverakonda and his brother Anand Deverakonda take their parents for their first trip to the US. The former has shared some heartwarming family pictures from their vacation on Instagram today (June 18). Sharing the pictures, Vijay wrote, “Taking Mum and Dad on their first trip to the US”

What a perfect happy family. Right? The series of pictures screams nothing but pure love and happiness.

In the first picture, Vijay can be seen with his brother and father. The Deverakonda boys are indeed looking super cool in their travel-approved outfits. The second and third pictures showcase the entire family with visible happiness on their faces. But the best picture on the internet today has to be the picture where the Kushi actor is seen sharing a warm hug with his daddy dearest.

What's next for Vijay Deverakonda?

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Dear Comrade actor was last seen this year with the film The Family Star alongside Mrunal Thakur. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the romantic drama marked the duo’s reunion after Geetha Govindam.

However, amidst high anticipation, the film did very average business at the box office.

Vijay has two exciting upcoming projects in the pipeline, announced on his 35th birthday this year. The first is a pan-Indian film, for which he has collaborated with Rahul Sankrityan. It is reportedly a historical drama called VD14 and would feature Vijay in a never-seen-before avatar.

It is speculated that Rashmika Mandanna would play the female lead role. However, no official confirmation has been made on this. Apart from that, the Arjun Reddy actor will also be seen in a period thriller with the working title SVC59. Ravi Kiran Kola is going to helm the film. Under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Dil Raju and Sirish are funding the project.

