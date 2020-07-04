Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer, Jr NTR & Nani having a barrel of laughs in this throwback PHOTO is worth a watch

In this drool-worthy photo, the South entertainment industry’s most favourite men can be seen laughing uncontrollably about something.

As the whole country is under lockdown to contain the ongoing COIVD 19 crisis, celebrities are only sharing their photos from their homes. It has been long since we saw our favourite celebrities have a fun time together. Until everything comes back to normalcy, we have to keep the days going by brushing some old photos of our favourite stars. In this photo below, South stars Vijay Deverakonda, Nani, Jr NTR and Dulquer Salmaan can be seen having a fun moment together in what looks like an award show.

In this drool-worthy photo, South entertainment industry’s most favourite men can be seen laughing uncontrollably about something. The photo was shared by Vijay Deverakonda on his Instagram profile and he captioned it, “Some of my favourite MEN”. Check out this irresistible photo right here straight from the Instagram profile of the Geetha Govindam actor and let us know in the comments below, what you think of this photo.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda's post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Arjun Reddy star was last seen in World Famous Lover. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film also had Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in lead roles. Vijay will be next seen in the action movie Fighter with Puri Jagannadh. The film also stars Ananya Panday. Jr NTR, on the other hand, will be next seen along with Ram Charan in SS Rajamouli’s pan Indian movie RRR. Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal aka Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante. The Desingh Periyasamy's directorial debut had Ritu Varma, Rakshan, Niranjani Agathiyan and Gautham Vasudev Menon in key roles. He will be next seen in choreographer Brindha Master’s directorial debut. Titled Hey Sinamika, the film will have Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as the leading ladies.

Nani will be next seen in V which features Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas as female leads. The film was supposed to be released on March 25, but it has been postponed due to the lockdown. As far as Nani’s next films are concerned, the actor has reportedly teamed up with Taxiwaala fame Rahul Sankrityan. The film has been titled Shyam Singha Roy. He will also be seen in Tuck Jagadish, which went on floors in December last year. This film will mark the second collaboration of Nani and director Shiva Nirvana.

