Vijay Deverakonda enjoys champagne and fireworks in unseen video of 2023's New Year celebrations

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the rising stars in Tollywood. He enjoys a huge fan base, who love him for his unique nature, good looks, and whatnot. The actor is also one of the most followed on social media and his every post goes viral. Today, the actor gave a glimpse of his New Year 2023 celebrations, and looks like he had a fun night. The video shows Vijay enjoying champagne amid the breathtaking view of fireworks in the sky. He is also seen flaunting a radiant smile and it will definitely make your day. The video ends with 2023 written on it. The Dear Comrade is clearly excited for the New Year and we can't wait to see what he has in store.

Sharing the unseen video of his 2023 New Year celebrations on Instagram, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "2023. Bang.Bang.Bang." Watch Vijay Deverakonda's 2023 New Year celebrations video here:

Vijay Deverakonda took the internet by the fire with his absolutely hot pic from a pool. The actor shared a shirtless pic enjoying champagne in a pool. His good and vivacious smile will surely make hearts flutter. Despite having a not-so-good year, Vijay celebrated 2022 and welcomed 2023 with joy. He wrote, "A year where we all had moments, when we laughed hard, cried quietly, chased goals, won some, lost some :)We need to celebrate everything :) cuz that is life.Happy new year my loves. Have a great new year!"

2022 setback with Liger It is to be noted that 2022 was a huge setback for Vijay in his career. He was one of the promising actors who made his debut in Bollywood last year but couldn't manage to live up to the expectations as his pan-Indian film Liger tanked at the box office. The film was the biggest flop of 2022 and also suffered major losses to them as well. Liger, which featured Vijay Deverakonda in the role of MMA fighter, got into controversies like distributors protesting to incur losses to CBI investigation for money laundering. The actor was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate for 12 hours over the investment for his film, Liger. After the interrogation, he spoke to the media and said as a duty he came because the officials called that's it. The ED officials questioned the team of Liger over an alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger was released in August this year. The project was produced by Dharma Productions in collaboration with Puri Connects banner.