Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a game night with brother Anand and mother amid the Coronavirus lockdown

The Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is seen enjoying a game night alongside brother Anand and mother amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The Dear Comrade actor is seeing sporting a white shirt and black coloured shorts, as he plays a game with his mother and brother Anand. The Arjun Reddy star was recently nominated to take up the #BeTheRealMan challenge. But later on, the Taxiwala actor stated that his mother does not allow him to do any household chores. Post this incident, the actor who will be playing the lead in the much-awaited film Fighter shared a video of him doing to house chores.

The fans and followers of the actor were very impressed to see the actor do all the household work. Now, in the latest picture, the Geetha Govindam actor is seen spending some quality time with his family during the lockdown period. The Telugu actor will be essaying the lead in iSmart Shankar's director Puri Jagannadh, upcoming film Fighter. This film will feature Bollywood diva, Ananya Panday as the female lead. Some time back, pictures of the leading actors of Fighter had gone viral on the internet. The fans just could not stop sharing the pictures on their respective social media handles.

Check out the picture of Vijay Deverakonda:

The fans and film audiences also shared their thoughts on the lead pair's chemistry. The pictures from the sets of the film Fighter saw Vijay Deverakonda riding a high-end bike along with Ananya Panday. The fans are very excited to see the fresh pair of Vijay and Ananya. The film Fighter is one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry.

