Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a hearty meal in Europe; Gives us a glimpse of his lavish vacay

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Apr 12, 2022 04:59 PM IST  |  3.9K
Vijay Deverakonda in Europe
Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a hearty meal in Europe; Gives us a glimpse of his lavish vacay
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda is spending some quality time in Europe at the moment. The Liger star shared a snippet from his lavish vacay as he enjoys a hearty meal in the foreign land. In looks handsome as ever in a black denim jacket and brown winter cap.

Check out the picture below:

Also Read: Varun Tej on Ghani's debacle: We worked with real passion but somehow ideation didn’t translate

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!