Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a hearty meal in Europe; Gives us a glimpse of his lavish vacay
Vijay Deverakonda is spending some quality time in Europe at the moment. The Liger star shared a snippet from his lavish vacay as he enjoys a hearty meal in the foreign land. In looks handsome as ever in a black denim jacket and brown winter cap.
Check out the picture below:
Also Read: Varun Tej on Ghani's debacle: We worked with real passion but somehow ideation didn’t translate
Credits: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!