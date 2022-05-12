Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a pleasing boat ride, calls Liger the ‘biggest film’ of his career; WATCH

Vijay Deverakonda just took to his social media space and shared a captivating video. In his career in showbiz, the Arjun Reddy actor has delivered impressive performances on the big screen, that has earned him love, praise, and adulation from the viewers and critics. He has a huge following on social media, and he keeps them entertained with regular pictures, posts, and videos. Currently, he is awaiting the release of his first pan-India film Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh. Amid this, Vijay shared a video on his Instagram space and termed Liger the ‘biggest film’ of his career.

In the video shared by Vijay, we see him seated on a motorboat as he takes a ride in the water. He can be seen donning a light pink shirt for his day out. The actor enjoys the boat ride under an overcast sky. Sharing the video, he wrote a caption that Liger is the biggest film of his career. The caption read, “#Liger X #VD11 The Biggest film of my career X The Funniest Beautiful love story.” He also added the Liger Hunt theme audio in the video.

Here’s a screengrab from Vijay Deverakonda’s video:

Click HERE to watch his post.

Recently, on the occasion of Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday today, the makers have unveiled The Hunt Theme of the movie. It is an over one-and-a-half-minute lyrical video, which gives a glimpse of Vijay’s remarkable transformation, his intense look, and his fighting spirit. It drops hints about Vijay’s inspiring journey from the Slumdog of Mumbai streets to becoming the champion in Mixed Martial Arts. The song has been penned by Farhad Bhiwandiwala, Shekhar Astitwa, and Vikram Montrose, sung by Farhad Bhiwandiwala, and composed by Vikram Montrose.

Apart from Vijay, Liger will also feature Ananya Panday, and the legendary boxer, Mike Tyson, in key roles. Liger is slated to hit the screens on August 25 this year and will be releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

