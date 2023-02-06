Vijay Deverakonda excited to join hands for second time with Parasuram after Geetha Govindam

According to reports, the film was officially launched yesterday, January 5. The makers took to Twitter and made the exciting announcement of his collaboration and wrote, "Very happy to announce that we are collaborating with blockbuster combination of The #VijayDeverakonda @TheDeverakonda & @ParasuramPetla for our upcoming film. Stay tuned for more updates..."

After the debacle of Liger, all eyes are on Vijay Deverakonda and his upcoming projects. On Sunday, the actor announced that he is teaming up with his blockbuster film Geetha Govindam director Parasuram Petla again. The yet-to-be-titled film is bankrolled by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateshwara Cinemas.

This untitled film marks their second collaboration. For unversed, the actor and director duo previously delivered blockbuster entertainer Geetha Govindam in 2018. The romantic comedy film starred Rashmika Mandanna opposite Vijay. The makers cleared the air saying that this wasn't a sequel to Geetha Govindam, but a fresh script.

Upcoming films of Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen sharing screen space with Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the romantic entertainer, Kushi. Conceptualized and directed by Shiva Nirvana, Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the drama. The shoot of the film has been pushed due to Samantha's health condition. However, recently, the team resumed shooting and Kushi is expected to release this year in 2023. An official release date is yet to be announced.

Vijay Deverakonda also has an interesting film lined up with director Gautam Tinnanuri. If the reports are to be believed, the Arjun Reddy actor will essay the role of a police officer in his next, tentatively titled VD12. The announcement poster of the movie, which was released a few days ago, featured a silhouette of a cop covered with a cloth on his face, along with the caption, ‘I don’t know where I belong, to tell you whom I betrayed.’ Sharing the announcement on Twitter, the actor wrote, "The Script. The Team. My next. My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this."

Over and above this, Vijay Deverakonda also has Liger director Puri Jagannadh's Jana Gana Mana in his kitty. However, it is known if the project is still on or shelved.