Vijay Deverakonda expresses gratitude to fans for their love: 15 years ago I stopped celebrating birthdays...

Vijay Deverakonda celebrated his birthday on Monday and social media was filled with love, light and wishes for the actor. Now, the actor took to social media and shared a pic of hugging his mon to express gratitude to fans for unconditional love. He said he stopped celebrating birthdays 15 years ago but it's their love that made him care for them.

Sharing a cute pic with his mom from Kashmir, Vijay wrote, "To someone who stopped celebrating birthdays when I was 15 - your love has made me care about them. 8 years back, You didn’t know of my name, my existence, today you cheer me, support me, fight for me, believe in me and lots of you give me unconditional love.I just want to let you know, it shall be returned. One way or another, the love I feel from you, you shall feel from me. Stay healthy, stay Happy & keep fighting. Full love,Your man Vijay Deverakonda."

Vijay Deverakonda is currently in Kashmir shooting for his upcoming romantic film directed by Shiva Nirvana, co-starring Samantha. He also celwabredt his birthday on sets with Samanth and team and the pics went viral on social media.