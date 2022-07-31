Vijay Deverakonda exudes charm in black, Ananya Panday looks stylish as they promote Liger in Mumbai; PICS

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday cannot keep calm as their highly-awaited sports drama Liger is soon going to hit the theaters. The lead cast is leaving no stones unturned to promote the movie. Speaking of which, Ananya and Vijay were captured by the shutterbugs in Navi Mumbai as they promoted their upcoming action entertainer. Both of them looked stylish today.

Vijay exuded charm in an all-black look. As usual, he chose a minimalistic way and came with slippers. On the other hand, Ananya Panday opted for a crop top and denim jeans. She looked super stylish at the promotional event. Both were kind enough to acknowledge the presence of the paparazzi as they smiled for the cameras.

Check Ananya and Vijay's photos here:

The duo recently graced the ever-famous Koffee With Karan 7 couch and made headlines because of their sassy replies on the talk show. During the episode, when host Karan Johar asked Vijay Deverakonda about his vibe with co-star Ananya Panday on the sets, he replied, “She makes me laugh. I find her very cute. I laugh a lot around her. She learns quickly. She did a very good job on Liger."

Talking about Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will play an MMA artist with a stammering issue in his next and Ananya Panday will play his love interest. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will also essay key roles in the film, along with Mike Tyson in a special role. Liger is a pan-India film and will hit theaters on August 25.

