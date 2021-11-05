Vijay Deverakonda & family beams with joy, Allu Arjun bursts crackers to celebrate Diwali 2021

by Mamta Raut   |  Published on Nov 05, 2021
   
Allu Arjun,Vijay Deverakonda,South
Vijay Deverakonda & family beams with joy, Allu Arjun bursts crackers to celebrate Diwali 2021 (Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram)
The magic of Diwali enlightened the entire country and South celebs weren’t behind to celebrate the festival of lights in style. Speaking of heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda, the Liger actor spent some quality time with his family on the special occasion. The star also took to Instagram to share a stunning family photo that gave fans a sneak peek into his Diwali celebrations.

The Liger fame looked dapper in a yellow traditional kurta which was paired with white pyjama. In the photo, Vijay sports an infectious smile as he poses alongside his parents and brother. The actor’s cute doggo literally became the centre of attraction while the camera captured them. Sharing the photo online, Vijay completed his sweet wish writing, “Happy Diwali my loves.” As soon as the picture surfaced online it garnered umpteen likes in no time.

Take a look at it here:

Speaking of Pushpa star Allu Arjun, in the evening we spotted the actor in full festive spirit while bursting firecrackers with his family. From enjoying time with his family to helping a little family member light up crackers, the superstar seemingly had the time of his life. Check out the video below:

In the recent past, Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun were seen jamming together at the trailer launch of Pushpaka Vimanam. Vijay Deverakonda looked dapper in a black crisp suit which was topped over a white spotless shirt. The actor teamed his formals with brown pants thus shelling major fashion goals for fans to follow. On the other hand, Allu Arjun graced the event in a bearded rugged look donning a white t-shirt. However, his quirky sunglasses is what stole the entire limelight. Both Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun sported an infectious smile while posing for the picture together. 

Credits: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram & Kamlesh Nand


