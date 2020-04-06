Vijay Deverakonda flashes his adorable smile while posing with a fan in this throwback PHOTO

Vijay Deverakonda is a bundle of happiness as he poses with one of his fans in a throwback picture that we have come across on Instagram. Check it out.

When Vijay Deverakonda made his debut with the movie Nuvvila, he did not have the slightest idea what the future had in store for him. His luck turned upside down post the release of Arjun Reddy co-starring Shalini Pandey and the rest is history. Today, he is considered one of the most popular actors in the South film industry and keeps on getting offers one after the other. The handsome hunk has a massive fan following all over the country.

And the best part is that the actor never disappoints his fans when it comes to clicking pictures or interacting with them. This is evident from a throwback picture that we have come across on social media. The Geetha Govindam actor can be seen happily posing for a picture with one of his fans. Clad in a full sleeve t-shirt and black track pants, Vijay looks dapper as he flashes his adorable smile. Moreover, his overgrown beard reminds up of his role in and as Arjun Reddy.

Check out the picture below:

After having begun this year with World Famous Lover, Vijay is currently gearing up for his next project in which he will be collaborating with Bollywood beauty Ananya Panday. The two promising actors are teaming up for a pan Indian movie titled Fighter. They had been shooting for the movie in Mumbai for some time until the production process came to a halt owing to the Coronavirus crisis followed by the 21-day lockdown imposed across the country.

