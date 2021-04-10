Vijay Deverakonda flaunts his million dollar smile in his latest PHOTO and we can’t stop gushing over him

In the photo, one can see the World Famous Lover actor relaxing at his home in comfy casuals.

When it comes to making fans go gaga with photos, Vijay Deverakonda knows his way around. Starting from casual selfies to the formal photoshoots, the actor’s photos have always grabbed a lot of attention. On Friday, Vijay took to Instagram space to share a photo, flaunting his million-dollar smile. In the latest photo, one can see the Dear Comrade actor in a white shirt and olive green shorts holding a phone in his hand.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Happy boy”. In the photo, he seems to be relaxing in his leisure time and is all smiles. However, the unmissable part is that the poster which was spotted behind him. He has framed the poster of Arjun Reddy and put it on display in his home, which is a proof of how attached he is to the role and the character. Arjun Reddy turned out to be blockbuster and it was a game changer for VD.

Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy with his upcoming film Liger, which is directed by Puri Jagannadh. He recently flew off to Mumbai on a private jet from Hyderabad to join the sets of the upcoming film. Sharing some photos from the plane on his social media space, he wrote, "Your Man's Back to Work." Liger is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur and . Going by the poster, the film will have Vijay Deverakonda as a boxer and it will hit the theatres on September 9, 2021.

