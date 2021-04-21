Vijay Deverakonda flaunts his quirky and cool style in casual outfit as he is papped outside the gym; See PHOT

Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in the Pan Indian film Liger which will have him playing the role of a boxer.

One of the stars who have reached a massive growth in a jiffy is Vijay Deverakonda. With his cool attitude and confident outlook, it has been an easy thing for Vijay Deverakonda to be in the limelight. It is well known that the Dear Comrade star is training vigorously for his role in the upcoming pan Indian film Liger. Vijay, who is known for his determination, has made it a point to never miss his workout sessions no matter what.

Today, he got papped by the shutterbugs as he made his way to the gym in Hyderabad. In the photos, one can see the Rowdy star in his trademark quirky outfit – a layered tee and a pair of denim shorts. The actor can be seen wearing a facemask in the photos. In the photos, one can see Vijay running his fingers through his hair while getting inside the gym.

See the photos here:

Meanwhile, Vijay will be next seen in the Pan Indian film Liger which also has Ananya Panday in the lead role. The film is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, and Charmme Kaur and it was revealed by the makers that the film will be released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. A couple of weeks back, the makers shared an unseen poster of Vijay Deverakonda from the film and revealed that the film will hit the big screens on September 9. Other than this, Vijay Deverakonda also has a Tollywood film in his kitty which will be directed by Puri Jaganath.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×