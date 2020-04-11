Vijay Deverakonda to focus on his career in Bollywood; shuns Telugu filmmakers? Find Out

The latest news reports state that the Dear Comrade actor is completely focused on his Bollywood career and has refused to sign any Telugu films.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda wants to focus on his career in Bollywood. The latest news reports state that the Dear Comrade actor is completely focused on his Bollywood career and has refused to sign any Telugu films. Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the much-awaited film titled Fighter. This film is helmed by iSmart Shankar director Puri Jagannadh. Fighter will bring together Vijay Deverakonda with Bollywood diva, Ananya Panday. The pictures of the two leading actors had gone viral when they were shooting in Mumbai. The picture featured Vijay Deverakonda riding a bike with Ananya Panday.

The fans and film audiences took to their social media platforms to express their thoughts about the picture from the sets of Fighter. The picture went viral instantly and the fans just could not keep calm. The two actors have been spotted multiple times in the city as they were heading to shoot for the Puri Jagannadh directorial. Now, news reports are coming in that the Geetha Govindam star is showing no interest in doing any Telugu film. The actor featured in the film World Famous Lover which did not create any magic on the big screen.

There were high expectations from the film since Vijay Deverakonda played the lead in the film and had four leading ladies. The fans and audience members were particularly excited to see Vijay romancing four stunning divas. But unfortunately, the Kranthi Madhav film did not perform well at the box office.

