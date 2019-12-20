Vijay Deverakonda to get THIS whopping amount for a Bollywood film? Find Out

As per the recent reports, the south actor Vijay Deverakonda who featured in the film called Geetha Govindam was offered a huge sum of Rs 48 crores by a Bollywood production house for a film.

But, now the new reports, suggest that the World Famous Lover and NOTA actor Vijay Deverakonda will be getting around 15 crore for his Bollywood film. The news of the actor getting paid a whopping amount of 48 crores had surprised the fans. But, now the latest update suggest that the actor if he decides to do a Bollywood film, will reportedly get close to Rs 15 crores as fees for the flick. The actor will get a chance to impress the fans and film audience across the country and not just his south fans.

The south superstar Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in films like World Famous Lover, Fighter and some other interesting projects in the coming days. The lead actor of World Famous Lover, Vijay Deverakonda had recently released the first look of the film and the fans could not stop talking how amazing the actor looks in the poster with all his intense expressions. The film will have the lead star with four female leads. The four posters with the stunning female lead of World Famous Lover were unveiled recently.

