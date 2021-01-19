Vijay Deverakonda gets emotional after fans celebrate Liger by tattooing their arms with the title; Watch

Sharing his heartfelt note, Vijay Deverakonda also shared a video compilation of his fans celebrating the first look poster by performing milk 'Abhishek' and getting tattooed with the film's title.

Yesterday, the title of Vijay Deverakonda’s next film and his first look for the same were revealed by the makers. Titled Liger, the film made fans go gaga, and social media was filled with congratulatory messages to the actor. Photos and videos of fans performing ‘abhishek’ on the poster, fans getting the name of the film tattooed in their bodies also surfaced online and the actor has now penned an emotional note, thanking his fans for the love.

Sharing a video compilation of the celebration, he wrote, “My loves. Yesterday you made me emotional, happy emotional :’) Your love has reached me! There was a time I worried if anyone would notice the work I did, if people would turn up to the theaters, yesterday we released just the First Look poster of #Liger and the scenes of celebration across states moved me. Listen & Remember these words - You just wait for the teaser - I am guaranteeing Nation wide Madness! Full Love, Your man, Vijay Deverakonda”.

The Puri Jagannadh directorial was wrapped up recently. The film also stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady, while Vijay will be seen as a fighter with a stutter. For his role in the film, he reportedly underwent training for mixed martial arts. It is being reported that Vijay will be seen having six-pack abs. More details regarding the film are expected to be updated by the makers soon.

