Vijay Deverakonda gets mobbed by fans as he arrived at the Mumbai airport; WATCH

The reason for his visit to the maximum city is not known. The Arjun Reddy star is often seen traveling to Mumbai as per his professional commitments. He also recently made his Bollywood debut with the pan-Indian drama, Liger.

Travelling is an unavoidable part of any actor's job profile, and hence they get clicked by paparazzi. Today Vijay Deverakonda was seen with his dazzling smile as he arrived at the Mumbai airport this morning. The Liger actor opted for a brown T-shirt and grey trousers as his off-duty look. He was even seen posing for selfies as fans caught up with the star at the airport.

Professional Commitments

Meanwhile, after Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will be a part of the romantic comedy Kushi, which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead. The much-anticipated project marks their second collaboration after the 2018 blockbuster Mahanati. The shooting for the film is currently underway. Initially reported to be getting a theatrical release by December this year, the venture has now been postponed to next year.

Helmed by filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, the movie reportedly revolves around an unconventional love story. Aside from Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha, Kushi will also see Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, and Rahul Ramakrishna in key roles, along with the rest.

Furthermore, he will once again be joining forces with Liger director Puri Jagannadh for the forthcoming action entertainer, Jana Gana Mana. The actor is expected to play an army officer in the film which will also feature Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The project has not gone on the floors till now.

In addition to this, Vijay Deverakonda is also in talks with the Jersey director Gautham Tinnanuri for another exciting drama.

