Vijay Deverakonda gets mobbed by fans during temple visit with his family amid Kushi box office success

Vijay Deverakonda hasn’t been having a great time in the past few years as far as box office success is concerned. But the actor is back in form with the Shiva Nirvana-directed Kushi. The film, which stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu alongside Vijay, has taken a great start at the box office and has been getting good reviews. Kushi is guaranteed to continue its profitable theatrical run at the box office in the coming days.



Now that Kushi has been released and is receiving a favorable response, Vijay visited the Yadadri Temple. The actor also took to his social media handle and shared the news of his visit to the temple. Vijay Deverakonda tweeted, "Feeling blessed. It's been a good year! Just went to Yadadri Temple and offered my pranams and prayed for everybody." His tweet was in response to a tweet that mentioned that 2023 has been a great year for the Deverakonda family.



This is indeed the case, as just a while back, his brother Anand Deverakonda delivered a huge hit with his film, Baby. Now Vijay has himself had a successful theatrical hit with Kushi. The two brothers will hopefully be successful in delivering many more such hits in the future as well.

Vijay Deverakonda tweets about visiting Yadadri Temple with his family

Fans rush to catch a glimpse of Vijay Deverakonda as he and his family visit Yadadri Temple

As soon as the fans got to know that the Dear Comrade actor was visiting the Yadadri Temple, they were in a rush to catch a glimpse of Vijay and take selfies with him. A girl got past the crowd and managed to take a selfie with the actor, as seen in a viral video shared on social media. Even though the security guards tried to keep her away from taking a selfie with Vijay, the actor called her back and took a picture with her.



Not just his family, but a few members of the Kushi team also joined Vijay in his temple visit after the instant box office success of Kushi. After a series of box office failures, Kushi’s success was crucial to Vijay and his career. The appreciation that Kushi has been receiving from all corners has certainly helped the actor start afresh in his career.



For the uninitiated, Kushi also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, and Rahul Ramakrishna.

