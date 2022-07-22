Vijay Deverakonda gets spotted at the Mumbai airport hours after Liger trailer launch in Hyderabad; PICS

Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Liger co-starring Ananya Panday, with Mike Tyson and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles. Ever since the first glimpse of the film was dropped, the audience has been excitedly waiting to watch the movie in the theatres. The pan-India film, directed by Puri Jagannadh tells the story of a boxer with a speech impairment. Yesterday, the film’s trailer was launched in Hyderabad, and it was attended by Vijay and Ananya, along with others. And now, hours after the launch event, Vijay was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai.

A few hours back, Vijay Deverakonda was spotted by the paparazzi at the Kalina airport in Mumbai. The actor was photographed by the media personnel while he was seated inside his car. He was seen dressed in chic casual and comfortable clothes as he donned a baggy beige-coloured tee-shirt with trousers. The tee-shirt had the word ‘Saala’ printed on it, which is part of his film’s title: Liger: Saala Crossbreed. Vijay remained seated in the car while the shutterbugs clicked him from outside.

Vijay Deverakonda’s latest photos:

Liger is being backed by Puri Jaganndah’s Puri Connects in collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film.

The cinematography for the movie is by Vishnu Sarma while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. Liger is set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on 25th August 2022.

Liger’s song Akdi Bakdi released last week and has been receiving a very good response. After the release of Liger, Deverakonda’s next film Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu releases on 23rd December, 2022. After that, he moves onto Jana Gana Mana with Puri Jagannadh. Ananya Panday after Liger, will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, helmed by Excel Entertainment.

