Vijay Deverakonda gets trolled mercilessly as he stumbles on his way to the jetty; WATCH

The Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda is in Mumbai to shoot for his upcoming film Fighter alongside Pati Patni Aur Woh actress Ananya Panday. The Geetha Govindam actor was on his way to a jetty when he suddenly slips. Luckily for the actor, the folks that were walking beside the Taxiwala saved the actor from falling down. A video has surfaced on Instagram, and the trolls just got a reason to troll the Dear Comrade actor, Vijay Deverakonda. The video started getting comments like 'Sambhal Ke Arjun Reddy, Preethi Ka Kya Hoga', another troll stated that the actor is new to Mumbai and that he isn't used to the city.

Another comment came in saying, the fall was a result of working along with the Student of the Year actress Ananya Panday. The trolls also added that Ananya Panday must take care of her latest connection, and not let him stumble anywhere. The upcoming film, Fighter with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead is helmed by iSmart Shankar's Puri Jagannadh. Interestingly, the leading pair of Fighter were spotted in the city as they were shooting. The south star Vijay Deverakonda who enjoys a massive fan following was spotted riding a bike with Ananya Panday.

Check out the video of Vijay Deverakonda:

The fans just could not stop gushing about the pictures from the sets of the film Fighter that surfaced on social media. Vijay Deverakonda's previous film World Famous Lover did not manage to create the impact that was expected from the film. The film had Vijay Deverakonda romancing four leading ladies. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming film Fighter, which is touted to be a pan India film

