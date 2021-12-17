Vijay Deverakonda gifts customised sweatshirt to Allu Arjun on the release of Pushpa

Updated on Dec 17, 2021
   
Telugu heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda has presented a customised sweatshirt to his friend and actor Allu Arjun. The stunning grey sweatshirt has ‘Rowdy Loves AA’ printed on it. The Arjun Reddy actor owns a clothing brand named as Rowdy Wear. Allu Arjun was seen wearing the sweatshirt while on a ride with wife Sneha. The much-anticipated project of Allu Arjun, Pushpa: The Rise has opened in theatres today. The film is receiving positive reviews from both critics and audience. 

Pushpa: The Rise has released in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. The action drama directed by Sukumar has Rashmika Mandanna as female lead, while Fahadh Faasil plays a pivotal role. Allu Arjun’s latest is a struggle tale between the forest natives, where the rare red sandalwood grows and the smugglers, who are exporting this rare treasure. Storyline of the film is based on the Seshachalam Hills of Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh. 

 

The film’s score has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad and Miroslaw Kuba Brozek has done the cinematography. Makers have already starting preparing for a sequel to the film, which will be releasing in 2022. 
 
Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is shooting for Puri Jagannadh’s sports film, Liger. It will see the Telugu actor playing a kickboxer with a speech irregularity. Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is seen as the female lead. Former boxer Mike Tyson is entering the Indian Cinema with this sports drama. The boxer turned actor is performing a cameo in Vijay Deverakonda’s next.
 
