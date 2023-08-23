Vijay Deverakonda gives an epic reply to controversial question by a reporter; Deets Inside

Vijay Deverakonda has been on a promotional spree lately as Kushi is anticipating its release. While the actor was in Tamil Nadu for the promotions of the Shiva Nirvana-directed film, a reporter asked him a question that is getting a lot of attention from netizens. Rather than being taken aback by the directness of the question posed to him, Vijay was quick and candid with his reply.

Vijay Deverakonda candidly replies to a question asked by a reporter during Kushi promotions

While he was promoting Kushi in Tamil Nadu, Vijay Deverakonda was asked whether he believes other Tamil directors apart from Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nelson Dilipkumar, and Vetrimaaran are worthy of his attention. The reporter did surprise everyone with the directness of his question. Even though the question may be one that catches many celebrities by surprise, Vijay was at his witty best as he answered the question.

The reporter asked, "Apart from filmmakers like Vetrimaaran, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Nelson, do you not consider any other directors worthy of your attention?" The question was posed in a way that indicated that the Dear Comrade actor was only willing to work with the big-name directors of Tamil cinema.

Vijay Deverakonda replied to the question and named many other directors from Tamil cinema whom he loves. The filmmakers whose names he mentioned were Arun Prabu Purushothaman, Shree Karthick, and Arun Matheswaran. He also mentioned the films that they have made or are making currently, and he let the reporter know that he is well aware of Tamil movies as well as their directors.

"You are asking me whether I do not know other directors. I love Arun Prabhu. Do you know Arun Prabhu? Which film did he make? He made Aruvi, and he made Vaazhl. I love Shree Karthick. Do you know Shree Karthick? He recently made his debut film. He is also one young boy. I also love Arun Matheswaran, who is now making Captain Miller. So I know the talent here," said Vijay Deverakonda as he spontaneously replied to the reporter’s question.

Vijay is currently everywhere as part of the promotions for Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film is set to release on September 1 and belongs to the romantic comedy genre.

