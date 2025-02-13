Vijay Deverakonda gives Rashmika Mandanna special nickname as she reacts to his Kingdom teaser

The title and teaser of Vijay Deverakonda's VD12 were unveiled on February 12 amid much excitement. The action thriller has now been officially titled Kingdom. While the internet was buzzing with fans' reactions, Rashmika Mandanna also took some time off from her Chhaava promotions to share her opinion.

She took to her Instagram story and wrote, "This man always...ALWAYS comes up with something mental! Vijay Deverakonda So proud! (sic)." While Rashmika's reaction went viral across social media, fans could not get over Vijay's cute nickname for the actress. That's right—reacting to Rashmika's story, the Kingdom actor wrote, "Rushiee."

Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, the Kingdom teaser presents Vijay Deverakonda in a powerful role. He plays a fierce protector who is completely determined to safeguard his people. Along with the teaser, the makers confirmed the film’s release on May 30, 2025.

A unique aspect of the teaser is its narration. Jr NTR voices the Telugu version, while Suriya lends his voice to Tamil. Ranbir Kapoor narrates the Hindi version, titled Saamraajya.

Take a look at the teaser below:

The story unfolds in a war-ravaged setting. People struggle to survive as chaos surrounds them. As tension builds, a hero rises to fight for them. Vijay’s new look, with a buzz cut and thick beard, adds to his intense transformation. Anirudh Ravichander’s powerful background score enhances the impact.

Directed by Jersey filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie promises high-octane action. Reports suggest Vijay plays a police officer, but further details remain undisclosed.

Earlier, the Kingdom was scheduled to hit the big screens on March 28, 2025. However, to avoid a clash with Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1—Sword vs. Spirit, the makers decided to postpone the film's release date.

Are you excited to watch Vijay Deverakonda in a unique avatar on the big screens this May? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.