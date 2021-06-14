Vijay Deverakonda goes the rugged way and looks sexy in Dabboo Ratnani's calendar 2021
Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda has made his grand debut on Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar 2021 and the first look is too hot to handle. Sharing the first look, the Arjun Reddy star wrote, "Your Beast Boy!" One can see, VD goes shirtless, dirty, and sexy for the photoshoot and it is something that he has never tried before. Recently, sharing his experience of working with Vijay Deverakonda, Dabboo Ratnani in his Instagram live shared, "It is very rugged, dirty, sexy and never before look tried by me in this space."
The ace photographer while speaking to Vijay Deverakonda further went on to add, "The way you came it was so quick...you have an image that is very different from others. I really enjoyed working on the calendar. In 22 years, this is for the first time I have done it virtually. We had planned it grand but since the situation is grim, we didn't plan any launch party." Meanwhile, fans are going gaga over Vijay Deverakonda's latest rugged look.
Check out VD's look below:
Your Beast Boy! #DabbooRatnaniCalendar2021@DabbooRatnani pic.twitter.com/whrvXyMM5V
— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 14, 2021
Initially, Vijay Deverakonda didn't want his Liger look to be out this way. However, he decided to go for the photoshoot due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I decided to go with it due to pandemic. Because I didn't know when things will be normal. So thought, let's do it and why wait," the Dear Comrade actor revealed.
On the work front, he will be seen alongside Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday in their upcoming Pan-India film, Liger. Being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, the film is produced and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Karan Johar of Dharma Productions is backing the Hindi version of Liger.
Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda REVEALS he always admired Shah Rukh Khan; Calls him 'cool'