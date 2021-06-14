Vijay Deverakonda goes the rugged way and looks sexy in Dabboo Ratnani's calendar 2021

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda has made his grand debut on Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar 2021 and the first look is too hot to handle. Sharing the first look, the Arjun Reddy star wrote, "Your Beast Boy!" One can see, VD goes shirtless, dirty, and sexy for the photoshoot and it is something that he has never tried before. Recently, sharing his experience of working with Vijay Deverakonda, Dabboo Ratnani in his Instagram live shared, "It is very rugged, dirty, sexy and never before look tried by me in this space."

The ace photographer while speaking to Vijay Deverakonda further went on to add, "The way you came it was so quick...you have an image that is very different from others. I really enjoyed working on the calendar. In 22 years, this is for the first time I have done it virtually. We had planned it grand but since the situation is grim, we didn't plan any launch party." Meanwhile, fans are going gaga over Vijay Deverakonda's latest rugged look.

Check out VD's look below: