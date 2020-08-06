Vijay Deverakonda goes shirtless as he shares a photo with his ‘cute beast’ Storm; Take a look

In the photo, a shirtless Vijay Deverakonda can be seen holding on to his furry friend Storm and having a fun time with him.

Tollywood star Vijay Devarkonda recently introduced his new furry friend Storm. The husky pup Storm has already started to occupy the Rowdy Star’s Instagram space. Now, Vijay Deverakonda shared a new photo with his pet and went shirtless in it. Sharing the photo, Vijay wrote on the photo-sharing app, “My Cute Beast”. Well, it goes without saying that this photo has now taken over the internet as it is being shared by his fans.

Within days of Storm’s arrival, Vijay Deverakonda created a separate Instagram profile for him and the handle is slowly gaining more followers. Apparently, this is the first time Vijay Devarakonda has had a pet. Talking in an interview about his pet, Vijay Deverakonda had earlier said that only after spending time with director Puri Jagannadh's pet, he decided to become a pet parent. As soon as Vijay’s stylist showed him pictures of Storm, the Arjun Reddy star decided that he belongs in his home.

See his post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in World Famous Lover directed by Kranthi Madhav. World Famous Lover had four leading ladies namely Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. He will be next seen in the action movie Fighter. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film was wrapped up before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. Fighter stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. It is one of the most anticipated movies of Tollywood.

