Vijay Deverakonda goes on a walk with his little furball Storm & it will drive away your Monday blues

On Sunday, Vijay Deverakonda shared a glimpse of him looking happy like always as he chills with pet dogs. Take a look below.
8371 reads Mumbai Updated: August 24, 2020 10:25 am
Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda is making most of self-quarantine these days as he is seen spending time with his adorable furball with blue eyes. The Arjun Reddy star shared a glimpse of him looking happy like never before as he chills with pet dogs. One can see in the picture, the actor is chilling with his blue-eyed pet dog, Storm and his stylist's pet Chester. The heartthrob spent a wonderful Sunday evening with his best people around. Also, we can't get over how Vijay Deverakonda keeps it stylish event at home. He looks dashing in a baby pink shirt paired with big checkered black pants. Loving it! 

The Deverakonda brothers, Vijay and Anand recently welcomed a new member into their family, a Siberian Husky pup who they have named Storm. Interestingly, their pet dog already has Instagram handle, @thestormdevarakonda with over 21,000 followers already.

Also, the latest picture on his pet's Instagram account sees Vijay taking him for a walk along with a cute caption. It reads: "Oh hi that's just my ride on a rainy day. Jokes. That's my ride almost every day Woof woof!."

Oh hi  that's just my ride on a rainy day. Jokes. That's my ride almost every day  Woof woof! #dogsofinstagram #dog

Chilling with these boys @thestormdeverakonda and @chester.thesamoyed.

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda) on

Vijay Deverakonda has come a long way in his career. He started his journey in 2011 with film Nuvvila. However, he rose to fame only in 2016 with film Pelli Choopulu. 

He will next be seen in Puri Jagannadh's Fighter that stars Bollywood actress Ananya Panday in the female lead role. The makers have wrapped the first schedule of the film in Mumbai and are looking forward to resume the shooting soon. 

