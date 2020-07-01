Vijay Deverakonda is a happy soul as he bonds with his brother Anand & parents in these throwback family PICS

Vijay Deverakonda's picture perfect family portrait is something that is sure to grab the attention of his fans. Check out the throwback pictures.

Vijay Deverakonda has been soaring high in terms of his career for some time. The handsome hunk who has appeared in numerous hit movies including Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam is currently gearing up for a few more interesting projects much to the excitement of his fans. The actor is currently under home quarantine and enjoying quality time with his family members amid the indefinite lockdown period that has been imposed in India. He has also shared glimpses of the same on social media.

While speaking of this, we have recently come across a few throwback pictures of Vijay with his family that surely deserves your attention. In one of the pictures, the Arjun Reddy star can be seen posing with his brother Anand and parents for a perfect family portrait while in the other one, he can be seen giving a peck on his father’s cheeks while his brother and mom stand nearby to pose for the same.

Check out the throwback pictures below:

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the movie World Famous Love co-starring Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles. The romantic drama has been directed by Kranthi Madhav and is co-produced by K.S. Rama Rao. Vijay will then feature in a Pan Indian movie which has been tentatively titled Fighter. He has been paired up opposite Ananya Panday in the same and it has been helmed by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×